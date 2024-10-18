Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,784 shares of company stock worth $2,834,485 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.85. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

