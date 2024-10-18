BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,444,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the period.

Shares of PSEP opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $742.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

