BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after acquiring an additional 547,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after acquiring an additional 342,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MAA opened at $152.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

