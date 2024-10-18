BCS Wealth Management Invests $225,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12,192.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281,128 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 19,048.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,423,000 after buying an additional 1,873,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Blackstone by 213.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,345,000 after buying an additional 937,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

