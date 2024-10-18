BCS Wealth Management Increases Stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the quarter. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 377,026 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 358,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,783 shares during the period.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.