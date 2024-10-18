BCS Wealth Management Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,264 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,885,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 745.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,644,787 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 439,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

