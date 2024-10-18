BCS Wealth Management Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321,955 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.