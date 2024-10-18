BCS Wealth Management Has $2.67 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

