BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:BCML opened at $24.50 on Friday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
