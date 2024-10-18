BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

BayCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $24.50 on Friday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BayCom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BayCom in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.