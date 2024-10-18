Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Basf to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Basf in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

