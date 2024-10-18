Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE BRN opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.10.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.