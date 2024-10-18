BarnBridge Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BarnBridge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00250425 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,711,067 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BarnBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarnBridge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.