BarnBridge (BOND) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $830,709.43 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,711,067 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

