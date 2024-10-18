Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $2.64 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.72% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.