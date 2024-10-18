Barclays Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to “Strong-Buy”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

