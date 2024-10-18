Barclays Trims Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Target Price to $20.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $347,110,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,545,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 933.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 918,240 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

