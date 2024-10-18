Barclays Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $13.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

