Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

