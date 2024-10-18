Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 182 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $274.33 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average of $275.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.