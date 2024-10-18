Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $259.73. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.