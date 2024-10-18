Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 2,154 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 627,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 209,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

