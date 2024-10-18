Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Banner Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $68.11.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

