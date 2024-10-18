Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

About Bank of Queensland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.