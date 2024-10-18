Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $771,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 37.7% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

