Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.81 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($5.09). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 379.50 ($4.96), with a volume of 320,909 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 379.06.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a €0.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,881.36%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.