Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 432,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,170 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.87 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

