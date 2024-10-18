Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 191,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 884,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.5134 dividend. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 90.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 1,009,103 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.