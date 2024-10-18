Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

