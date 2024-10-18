Ballast Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.79 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

