Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $254,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 207,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

