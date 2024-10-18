Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

BIDU opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 102.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

