Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 102.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.