Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $96.01. 1,365,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,647,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

