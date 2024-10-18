Baby Doge Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $496.45 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $496.45 million and approximately $92.22 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001634 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,372,112,691,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,372,112,691,296 with 154,025,286,025,123,456 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $35,187,329.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

