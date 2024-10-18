B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for Gentex Q3 Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.69 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gentex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Gentex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.