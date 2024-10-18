B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

