B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.