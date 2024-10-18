B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,066 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $134.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.