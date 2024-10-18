B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $700.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.35. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

