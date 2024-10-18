B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $89.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

