B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 289,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 90,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.