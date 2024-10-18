B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

