B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,019 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 144,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.