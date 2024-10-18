Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 324,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,010,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.70 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Azul by 13,831.7% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 575,344 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

