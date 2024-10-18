Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.6 %

ASM opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

