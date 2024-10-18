Avation (LON:AVAP) Trading 14.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17). 2,554,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,902% from the average session volume of 127,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avation from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
