Avation (LON:AVAP) Trading 14.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17). 2,554,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,902% from the average session volume of 127,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avation from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of £119.08 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.07.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

