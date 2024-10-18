Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.81. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
