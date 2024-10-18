Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,182,000 after buying an additional 1,789,830 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,708,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 92,768 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 653,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

