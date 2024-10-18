Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $291.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

