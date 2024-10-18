Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,518. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $151.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.