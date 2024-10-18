Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 135 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,777. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.37 and its 200 day moving average is $548.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

